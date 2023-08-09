Create New Account
GRETA THUNBERG ADMITS SHE LIED AND ADMITS SHE NEVER READ A SCIENTIFIC STUDY.
channel image
KevinJJohnston
233 Subscribers
359 views
Published 21 hours ago

Greta Thunberg Admits She Lied and Admits She Never Read A Scientific Study.

Like I said many times before:

Greta Thunberg is a liar

Greta Thunberg is a criminal

Greta Thunberg is a paid actor

Greta Thunberg is FUCKING DANGEROUS.

Hitler, Stalin and Mao all used young girls with pigtails to make their Communist Rhetoric more acceptable to children, and now the United Nations is doing the same thing with this toxic monster.


She needs to be locked up and made an example of before more of your children commit suicide listening to her doomsday predictions.


www.FreedomReport.ca


#greta #gretathunberg #thunberg #climate #climatechange #globalwarming #globalboiling #iceage #jetstream #weather #weathercontrol #un #unitednations #canada #YYC #oceans #risingoceans


Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingweather controlunited nationsgreta thunbergjetstreamglobal boiling

