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Apotheosis of Evil - Glorious European History in its Entirety | Full Documentary (10 Hours)
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118 views • October 03, 2020
The full length documentary covering European history in its entirety, exploring previously unexplored avenues of history and dispelling many myths along the way. From the British Empire, to the French Revolution, to the Spanish Inquisition, the conquest of the Aztecs, the Protestant Reformation, the Rothschild banking dynasty, the American Revolutionary War and beyond, Apotheosis of Evil will take you, the viewer, on the most exhaustive, awe-inspiring and unbelievable journey through the history of Europe, through its many ups and downs, arriving at the present day. It's time to rethink everything you thought you knew.
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