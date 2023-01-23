Muscle Sport - Lean Whey Revolution

Have you ever heard the expression, “big frog in a small pond?” The expression applies, in a way, to LEAN WHEY. Except, in this case, the “pond” of protein powders can seem overwhelmingly large at times, yet LEAN WHEY remains the Goliath. How come?*

First and foremost, LEAN WHEY comes in unrivaled flavors. From our cereal flavors of LEAN CHARMS to our more conventional flavors of Strawberry N’ Cream and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, you are sure to hit a home run no matter WHAT you choose.*

But that isn’t all! We don’t call it LEAN WHEY for NOTHING! We have designed and formulated extra ingredients into the protein to help you achieve your fitness goals! If that isn’t the ultimate 2 for 1, we don’t know what is!*

L-Carnitine Tartrate

Medium Chain Triglycerides

CLA