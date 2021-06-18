© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unmasked - Mike Adams Interview (Full Length) - SHOCKING PREDICTIONS FROM 2018!
Follow
0
Share
Report
192 views • June 18, 2021
Three years ago, I had the privilege of interviewing Mike Adams, founder of NaturalNews.com/ Brighteon.com. We discussed the hot topics of the day (2018), such as censorship and the push for socialized medicine. While recently looking over this footage again for inclusion in the "Unmasked" documentary, I was shocked at the predictions Mike made that are now today's headlines! Truly an amazing and eye-opening video!
We need your help to not only share this incredibly important information but to lend your support to the completion of this documentary project! Please consider contributing financially today at www.enteringwedgemedia.com.
We need your help to not only share this incredibly important information but to lend your support to the completion of this documentary project! Please consider contributing financially today at www.enteringwedgemedia.com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.