Democrats Rhinos and the deep state wants Trump off the Ballot
Published a day ago

I am pleased to inform you that, periodically, I will be doing Videos on TRUTH Social that will be discussing many subjects in many timeframes. You will be able to choose the Video and Policy that you like, and may want to reply to on TRUTH Social. Enjoy! Donald J Trump

trumpoffballot

