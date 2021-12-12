SHOCKING! Jab Was READY In 2019! - EXPOSED On Mainstream Media! - This Is ALL A SCRIPT!Shocking??? Nah... not for awake people who knew not only this already.Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent findings that the Moderna jab was under review back in 2019 before any fear mongering about a so-called coronavirus was spreading through the headlines.Fauci alongside US doctors were reviewing the Moderna jab back at the end of 2019. Patents show the Pfizer jab was ready by January 25th of 2020 when the WHO was still saying there was nothing to worry about.This coincides with the end of Event 201 in October of 2019, Bill Gates' competition for the patent for the contact tracing app in November of 2019, the vaccine tracking patent in December of 2019 and the further strange so-called "coincidences" that took place leading up to the biggest psychologic enslavement experiment in human history.In this video, we break down this news and report on the similar findings and propaganda campaigns that persist.“They won't have to worry about the remaining smart people after the dummies die off, because the dummy die-off will spell unheard of economic & societal collapse. Imagine if even 25% of the workforce is nullified across all industries & supply chains. It will be cataclysmic. This will lead to world war which will eliminate more. This is why they are not worried. It is a domino effect.”“Yeah, just like the 1968 "news benders" show. It's all through propaganda. They kill off the population without entering any bioweapons into the world. Just get people to believe there is a threat and then "off" them with the needle.”source: