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OAN's Christina Bobb discuss Ariz. audit count
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100 views • July 08, 2021
The Arizona election audit has delayed its results in order to double check its work. The audit has moved out of the coliseum and is working onsite in another facility. One America's Political Correspondent Christina Bobb has the latest update.
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