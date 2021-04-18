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What if you woke up and discovered you have lost all your rights and freedoms?
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40 views • April 18, 2021
What if you woke up and discovered you have lost all your rights and freedoms?
Stand up and protest, write letters, get involved today,
Because tomorrow might be too late.
https://www.canada.ca/en/government/system/laws.html
This doesn't mean that we have lost our rights, but
it does make me wonder if they are editing the charter of rights.
What changes are they making, and realistically, I would expect that they
want to keep the Emergency Act in effect forever, and
remove our rights and freedoms.
Because, if the emergency act wasn't enforced,
I would imagine that a lot of people would be held accountable
for the harm that they have caused.
---
'Stop funding the agenda'
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'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for
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scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by
copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit,
educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use'
Stand up and protest, write letters, get involved today,
Because tomorrow might be too late.
https://www.canada.ca/en/government/system/laws.html
This doesn't mean that we have lost our rights, but
it does make me wonder if they are editing the charter of rights.
What changes are they making, and realistically, I would expect that they
want to keep the Emergency Act in effect forever, and
remove our rights and freedoms.
Because, if the emergency act wasn't enforced,
I would imagine that a lot of people would be held accountable
for the harm that they have caused.
---
'Stop funding the agenda'
All trademarks are owned by their respective owners.
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the respective
distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for
purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching,
scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by
copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit,
educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use'
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