What if you woke up and discovered you have lost all your rights and freedoms?Stand up and protest, write letters, get involved today,Because tomorrow might be too late.This doesn't mean that we have lost our rights, butit does make me wonder if they are editing the charter of rights.What changes are they making, and realistically, I would expect that theywant to keep the Emergency Act in effect forever, andremove our rights and freedoms.Because, if the emergency act wasn't enforced,I would imagine that a lot of people would be held accountablefor the harm that they have caused.---'Stop funding the agenda'All trademarks are owned by their respective owners.Disclaimer:All movies are licensed by the respectivedistribution companies.'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of theCopyright Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' forpurposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching,scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted bycopyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit,educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use'