The Binder: Here’s Why the Corrupt FBI Raided President Trump’s Home

Why did the Biden regime dispatch 20-30 armed FBI agents to Palm Beach Florida on Monday to raid the private residence of former President Donald Trump? What were they searching for? What did they expect to find? The lying news media is telling you part of the story. TruNews will tell you the rest of the story.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Air date 8/10/22





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day