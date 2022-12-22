Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
America’s Mom Sherronna Bishop Encounters Unconstitutional FBI Home Invasion
162 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published a day ago |

When constitutional conservative Sherronna Bishop stepped into the freedom ring to protect her children from harmful government policies, the FBI used a battering ram to bust down her front door. Known as America’s Mom, Sherronna got involved in politics after her children’s school was conducting mental health evaluations without getting parental consent and teaching graphic Comprehensive Sex Education. She shared her concern with the school board and the Department of Justice (DOJ) retaliated by weaponizing the FBI to carry out fear and intimidation tactics to try to silence her. However, Sherronna fought back and is educating people about their God-given constitutional rights which are never suspended even during a “pandemic.”



TAKEAWAYS


The reason the federal government is intimidated by America’s Mom


Parents calling out corrupt school board officials are labeled as domestic terrorists


How “We the People” can protect and preserve our freedoms


Why we can’t let government overreach take away our parental rights



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Intercessors for America Blog Post: https://bit.ly/IFASHERRONNA

FBI Raids Home of Sherronna Bishop: https://bit.ly/FBIRAID


🔗 CONNECT WITH SHERRONNA BISHOP

Website: www.americasmom.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sherronna/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americas_mom/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRMqF9yujiAfp1YQ4KmI36Q

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1673813 

TV Show: https://frankspeech.com/americas-mom-sherronna-bishop 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Give Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
politicsamericafbihome invasiondottina griffinsherronna bishopcounter culture mom showssex education

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket