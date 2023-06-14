X22 REPORT Ep. 3093a - Manufacturing Is Coming Back, The [CB]/[Biden] Fell For The Trap

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3093a - June 13, 2024
Manufacturing Is Coming Back, The [CB]/[Biden] Fell For The Trap
NYC is now making a move to raise the minimum wage for app food delivery, this in the end will not work, it is just a bandaid fix and it will backfire. It is being reported that inflation has gone down, but the people are seeing something different. The [WEF]/Biden don't realize they are bringing back manufacturing for the new people economy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.