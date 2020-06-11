Coronavirus 'Second Wave' - Or Is CDC Lying Again?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The CDC is reporting - and the media are amplifying - that a "second wave" of coronavirus outbreak is here and that some 200,000 will be dead by October. They blame states for opening up "too soon" - but they haven't blamed the protesters and rioters for spreading the bug. What's behind all the hysteria? The CDC has botched every aspect of this outbreak should we believe them this time? Plus...anyone want to move to Seattle's new "cop free" zone?
Please keep the Liberty Report on the air with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute: http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org/support