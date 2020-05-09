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Why The Deep State Is Forcing a RESET
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50 views • May 09, 2020
Ambassador William Mount makes a number of reports regarding the food chain, food supplies, threats to President Trump's safety; that all government offices and agencies are private corporations; how the stimulus money is being distributed, forced vaccinations, etc.
Ambassador's uTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3uahMpyMZrFqwLod5Xc_vA
Ambassador's uTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3uahMpyMZrFqwLod5Xc_vA
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