COVID-19 Leadership: Blundering Zealots or Shrewd Predators?

South African Nick Hudson is chairman of PANDA, an important, leading international organization with hundreds of volunteers who bring real data analysis and solid science to bear on COVID-19 fallacies and abuses. A very thoughtful man, Nick and I range over fascinating nuances in our differences of opinion about the global predators. Are the predators mistaken and overly zealous or are they evil and bad-intentioned? How much of what they do involves a degree of blundering versus carefully planned destruction? How close are they with Chinese Communists, and how big a threat is the collaboration between globalist predators and Xi Jinping? Is Communist China one of many threats or is it the most dangerous enemy? Beyond some intriguing differences, Nick Hudson and I share much more in common, including our agreement about the enormous threat now being posed to the constitutional democracies of the Western World and the necessity of our facing and overcoming the oncoming calamity.



Our new book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey is available everywhere through online bookstores, or through our e-commerce site www.WeAreThePrey.com