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General Flynn + Kim Clement’s Daughter | Exposing The Great Reset & Transhumanism Agenda
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181 views • February 08, 2022
General Flynn + Kim Clement’s Daughter | Exposing The Great Reset & the Transhumanism Agenda to End Free Will
Doctor Yuval Noah Harari Celebrates the Evil Transhumanism Agenda of the World Economic Forum - https://rumble.com/vthdyn-doctor-yuval-noah-harari-celebrates-the-evil-transhumanism-agenda-of-the-wo.html
The Evil Transhumanism Agenda of Klaus Schwab & Doctor Yuval Noah Harari - https://rumble.com/vthdl6-the-evil-transhumanism-agenda-of-klaus-schwab-and-doctor-yuval-noah-harari.html
Today’s Show Features:
Donne' Clement - https://www.houseofdestiny.org/ & www.KimKlement.com
General Flynn - ”2% of the passionate will defeat 98% of the indifferent 100% of the time.” - General Michael Flynn - https://www.generalflynn.com/
Captain Dave Morgan - www.Jabs4Jobs.org
Captain Sherry Walker
Aaron Antis - www.ShawHomes.com
Amanda Grace - https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
Clay Staires - www.ClayStaires.com
The Inflation Rate Appears to Lower Than Biden’s Approval Rating -
FACT: Inflation soared to highest rate in 40 years as prices rose 7% in past year - https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/inflation-soared-to-highest-rate-in-40-years-as-prices-rose-7-in-past-year/
FACT - Biden's approval rating drops to new low of 33% on concerns about his handling of COVID, economy: poll - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-new-low-of-33-25-on-concerns-about-his-handling-of-covid-economy-poll/ar-AASIfyI
CNN also saw an 86 percent decline in the much-desirable 25-to-54 demographic, with a paltry 113,000 tuned in last week, compared to the 822,000 CNN averaged a year ago. - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10394997/CNN-loses-nearly-90-advertiser-coveted-demographics-overall-total-audience.html
NOTES - CNN has been plagued by a cascade of high-profile scandals, most notably the firing of its primetime star Chris Cuomo after the anchor was found to be secretly aiding the defense of his embattled older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations that resulted in his resignation.
Facebook and Google accused of ‘secret deal’ to carve up ad empire - https://nypost.com/2022/01/14/facebook-and-google-accused-of-secret-deal-to-carve-up-ad-empire/
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and his counterpart at Google, CEO Sundar Pichai, secretly struck a deal in 2018 to carve up the digital advertising market between the two tech giants, according to newly revealed allegations from top state law-enforcement officials.
Previously, it was reported that the deal was signed by Zuckerberg’s No. 2, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who moved over to the social network after a stint heading up Google’s online ad sales team, according to the allegations in a lawsuit by a group of state attorneys general.
But according to newly unredacted court filings, Zuckerberg and Pichai also signed off on the backroom deal in 2018, which allegedly guaranteed Meta subsidiary Facebook would both bid in — and win — a fixed percentage of ad auctions, according to court papers.
The original complaint had alleged that Google reached out to Facebook after the social media company emerged as a powerful online ad rival in 2017. The two tech behemoths then allegedly struck “an unlawful agreement” to give Facebook “information, speed, and other advantages” in the ad auctions it ran in exchange for the social network backing down from its competitive threats.
Despite Accusations of Anthrax Being Released at the ReAwaken America Tour and Accusations That We Pray to Satan the ReAwaken America Tour Continues to Wake Up People World-Wide with Eric Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Breuer, Emerald Robinson, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Dave Martin, Sean Feucht and Lance Wallnau Now Joining the Tour - https://rumble.com/vsrvdm-reawaken-america-tour-momentum-builds-eric-trump-doctor-dave-martin-and-sea.html
Gallup Poll: For the first time since 1991, more Americans now identify as Republican than they do Democrat. Preferences shifted from 9-point Democrat advantage to 5-point GOP edge in 2021. https://news.gallup.com/poll/388781/political-party-preferences-shifted-greatly-during-2021.aspx
Learn More About Amanda Grace Today At:
https://rumble.com/c/c-566727
The Great Reset | Why Did Rice Develop Self-Assembling Graphene Oxide Using Nano-Technology? https://rumble.com/vtk0ti-the-great-reset-why-did-rice-develop-self-assembling-graphene-oxide-using-n.html
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Doctor Yuval Noah Harari Celebrates the Evil Transhumanism Agenda of the World Economic Forum - https://rumble.com/vthdyn-doctor-yuval-noah-harari-celebrates-the-evil-transhumanism-agenda-of-the-wo.html
The Evil Transhumanism Agenda of Klaus Schwab & Doctor Yuval Noah Harari - https://rumble.com/vthdl6-the-evil-transhumanism-agenda-of-klaus-schwab-and-doctor-yuval-noah-harari.html
Today’s Show Features:
Donne' Clement - https://www.houseofdestiny.org/ & www.KimKlement.com
General Flynn - ”2% of the passionate will defeat 98% of the indifferent 100% of the time.” - General Michael Flynn - https://www.generalflynn.com/
Captain Dave Morgan - www.Jabs4Jobs.org
Captain Sherry Walker
Aaron Antis - www.ShawHomes.com
Amanda Grace - https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
Clay Staires - www.ClayStaires.com
The Inflation Rate Appears to Lower Than Biden’s Approval Rating -
FACT: Inflation soared to highest rate in 40 years as prices rose 7% in past year - https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/inflation-soared-to-highest-rate-in-40-years-as-prices-rose-7-in-past-year/
FACT - Biden's approval rating drops to new low of 33% on concerns about his handling of COVID, economy: poll - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-new-low-of-33-25-on-concerns-about-his-handling-of-covid-economy-poll/ar-AASIfyI
CNN also saw an 86 percent decline in the much-desirable 25-to-54 demographic, with a paltry 113,000 tuned in last week, compared to the 822,000 CNN averaged a year ago. - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10394997/CNN-loses-nearly-90-advertiser-coveted-demographics-overall-total-audience.html
NOTES - CNN has been plagued by a cascade of high-profile scandals, most notably the firing of its primetime star Chris Cuomo after the anchor was found to be secretly aiding the defense of his embattled older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations that resulted in his resignation.
Facebook and Google accused of ‘secret deal’ to carve up ad empire - https://nypost.com/2022/01/14/facebook-and-google-accused-of-secret-deal-to-carve-up-ad-empire/
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and his counterpart at Google, CEO Sundar Pichai, secretly struck a deal in 2018 to carve up the digital advertising market between the two tech giants, according to newly revealed allegations from top state law-enforcement officials.
Previously, it was reported that the deal was signed by Zuckerberg’s No. 2, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who moved over to the social network after a stint heading up Google’s online ad sales team, according to the allegations in a lawsuit by a group of state attorneys general.
But according to newly unredacted court filings, Zuckerberg and Pichai also signed off on the backroom deal in 2018, which allegedly guaranteed Meta subsidiary Facebook would both bid in — and win — a fixed percentage of ad auctions, according to court papers.
The original complaint had alleged that Google reached out to Facebook after the social media company emerged as a powerful online ad rival in 2017. The two tech behemoths then allegedly struck “an unlawful agreement” to give Facebook “information, speed, and other advantages” in the ad auctions it ran in exchange for the social network backing down from its competitive threats.
Despite Accusations of Anthrax Being Released at the ReAwaken America Tour and Accusations That We Pray to Satan the ReAwaken America Tour Continues to Wake Up People World-Wide with Eric Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Breuer, Emerald Robinson, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Dave Martin, Sean Feucht and Lance Wallnau Now Joining the Tour - https://rumble.com/vsrvdm-reawaken-america-tour-momentum-builds-eric-trump-doctor-dave-martin-and-sea.html
Gallup Poll: For the first time since 1991, more Americans now identify as Republican than they do Democrat. Preferences shifted from 9-point Democrat advantage to 5-point GOP edge in 2021. https://news.gallup.com/poll/388781/political-party-preferences-shifted-greatly-during-2021.aspx
Learn More About Amanda Grace Today At:
https://rumble.com/c/c-566727
The Great Reset | Why Did Rice Develop Self-Assembling Graphene Oxide Using Nano-Technology? https://rumble.com/vtk0ti-the-great-reset-why-did-rice-develop-self-assembling-graphene-oxide-using-n.html
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
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