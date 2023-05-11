CNN's Trump Town Hall / Tucker's Media Meltdown / Bill Barr's High!

Mains stream media's hypocrisy was on full display this week. From Kaitlin Collins cutting Trump off while attempting to answer her questions on CNN's Town Hall, to the softball's lobbed at Bumbling Biden. If it weren't so disgusting, it'd be funny. We've got commentary on those, Tucker causing a media meltdown by going to Twitter, and why Bill Barr might be dabbling in the ole "Denver Dank"!
Sources: The Blaze, Yahoo News (lol...but seriously), The Gateway Pundit, The Bible, God, and common sense.
