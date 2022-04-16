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The Luciferian Plan to Poison Everyone Through The Water
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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597 views • April 16, 2022
Jay Dyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the Luciferian plot to poison everyone through the water supply as laid out in Arthur Koestler's book 'Ghost in the Machine.'
The Ghost in the Machine is a 1967 book about philosophical psychology by Arthur Koestler. The title is a phrase (see ghost in the machine) coined by the Oxford philosopher Gilbert Ryle to describe the Cartesian dualist account of the mind–body relationship. Koestler shares with Ryle the view that the mind of a person is not an independent non-material entity, temporarily inhabiting and governing the body. The work attempts to explain humanity's self-destructive tendency in terms of individual and collective functioning, philosophy, and overarching, cyclical political–historical dynamics, peaking in the nuclear weapons arena.

Ghost in the Machine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpHy73N1BgE

Jay Dyer: https://jaysanalysis.com/

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poisonwater supplyjay dyerarthur koestlerenvenomationghost in the machineluciferian plot
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