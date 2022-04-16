© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Luciferian Plan to Poison Everyone Through The Water
Follow
2
Share
Report
597 views • April 16, 2022
Jay Dyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the Luciferian plot to poison everyone through the water supply as laid out in Arthur Koestler's book 'Ghost in the Machine.'
The Ghost in the Machine is a 1967 book about philosophical psychology by Arthur Koestler. The title is a phrase (see ghost in the machine) coined by the Oxford philosopher Gilbert Ryle to describe the Cartesian dualist account of the mind–body relationship. Koestler shares with Ryle the view that the mind of a person is not an independent non-material entity, temporarily inhabiting and governing the body. The work attempts to explain humanity's self-destructive tendency in terms of individual and collective functioning, philosophy, and overarching, cyclical political–historical dynamics, peaking in the nuclear weapons arena.
Ghost in the Machine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpHy73N1BgE
Jay Dyer: https://jaysanalysis.com/
Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Join our Community: https://redvoicemedia.net/community
Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack
Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Stop Using Big Box Stores And Giving Money To People That Hate You. Make The Patriot Switch! https://redvoicemedia.net/switch
Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel
The Future of Cryptocurrency Mining is Here - Mine BTC Online https://redvoicemedia.net/btc
Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and MyPillow with discount code RVM
Emergency Preparedness, Food Storage & Supplies: https://redvoicemedia.net/prepare
Make Gas Great Again! Save Money On Gas, Drive Further, and Reduce Emissions With New Fuel Treatment https://redvoicemedia.net/mgga
Get the new “America First” Coffee and more from the Ranger Candy Coffee Company: https://redvoicemedia.net/coffee
Don't Go to Jail over a Gun! Get This State Gun Law Guide 100% Free: https://redvoicemedia.net/stategunlaws
Advertise with us: https://theardent.group/redvoicemedia-advertising/
The Ghost in the Machine is a 1967 book about philosophical psychology by Arthur Koestler. The title is a phrase (see ghost in the machine) coined by the Oxford philosopher Gilbert Ryle to describe the Cartesian dualist account of the mind–body relationship. Koestler shares with Ryle the view that the mind of a person is not an independent non-material entity, temporarily inhabiting and governing the body. The work attempts to explain humanity's self-destructive tendency in terms of individual and collective functioning, philosophy, and overarching, cyclical political–historical dynamics, peaking in the nuclear weapons arena.
Ghost in the Machine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpHy73N1BgE
Jay Dyer: https://jaysanalysis.com/
Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Join our Community: https://redvoicemedia.net/community
Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack
Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Stop Using Big Box Stores And Giving Money To People That Hate You. Make The Patriot Switch! https://redvoicemedia.net/switch
Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel
The Future of Cryptocurrency Mining is Here - Mine BTC Online https://redvoicemedia.net/btc
Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and MyPillow with discount code RVM
Emergency Preparedness, Food Storage & Supplies: https://redvoicemedia.net/prepare
Make Gas Great Again! Save Money On Gas, Drive Further, and Reduce Emissions With New Fuel Treatment https://redvoicemedia.net/mgga
Get the new “America First” Coffee and more from the Ranger Candy Coffee Company: https://redvoicemedia.net/coffee
Don't Go to Jail over a Gun! Get This State Gun Law Guide 100% Free: https://redvoicemedia.net/stategunlaws
Advertise with us: https://theardent.group/redvoicemedia-advertising/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.