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FULL SHOW: New Poll Shows Conservative Media Viewers More Informed than Liberal Media Consumers
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60 views • May 21, 2021
Alex Jones files a breaking report explaining how we saw the COVID pandemic coming and how we knew the vaccine rollout would go and the side effects, or real intentions, would be buried, such as the “not for human use” ingredients. Owen Shroyer takes calls for all three hours as well, with some powerful callers sharing their stories of potential vaccine shedding. One of Owen’s dreams was crushed this week, he explains what it was.
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