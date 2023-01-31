How the Loss of World Reserve Currency Status Impacts Everything

Secure your wealth before the dollar collapses from its loss of status as a world reserve currency and leads to hyperinflation. Because, if you don't hold it you don't own it. And, if you know it's a good idea to take action but aren't sure where to start, schedule a call with one of our expert Gold & Silver analysts and they'll guide you through creating a customized strategy to safeguard your assets.Schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: 👉 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon or by calling 866-974-3284.

🗣Get ready to dive into the evolution of the loss of the US' world reserve currency status. Join Lynette Zang, Chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading, as she discusses the impact of this shift on the US economy and its citizens. With Saudi Arabia no longer bound to use the US dollar for trade, governments, corporations and individuals holding dollars may no longer need to use them. This could lead to the return of hyperinflation and the loss of the US' status as the world reserve currency. Don't miss this informative and crucial analysis on the petro dollar system and the latest developments in oil price stability.

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️



🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-974-3284

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang



