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THURSDAY - FEBRUARY 11, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0
EP 2320-6PM BREAKING: PROJECT VERITAS DELETED FROM TWITTER!
Trump's Legal Defense of Sham Impeachment To Wrap Up Its Case Friday
Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys will conclude their arguments for why the former president shouldn’t be convicted in an impeachment trial on Friday, according to one of his senior advisers.
“We will finish up our presentation tomorrow,” Feb. 12, said adviser Jason Miller on Twitter, responding to a CNN article that claims it would wrap up sooner.
“I would not trust another word otherwise in this [CNN] story,” he remarked about the claims in the report. “Chock full of fake news, and particularly sloppy.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16919
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