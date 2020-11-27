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Dawn of the Cyborg Bacteria (2015, Science Friday)
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14 views • November 27, 2020
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Source: http://www.sciencefriday.com
In a basement laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania, two roboticists have harnessed the innate sensing, swimming, and swarming abilities of bacteria to power microscopic robots. Even though their work sounds like the prologue to a dark science fiction film, Ph.D. students Elizabeth Beattie and Denise Wong hope these initial experiments with nano bio-robots will provide a platform for future medical and micro-engineering endeavors.
Produced by Luke Groskin
Music by Audio Network
Footage ands Stills Provided by
Elizabeth Beattie
Denise Wong
Edward Steager
Prelinger Archives
Quentin Lindsey, Daniel Mellinger, and Vijay Kumar,
University of Pennsylvania’s GRASP Lab
Source: http://www.sciencefriday.com
In a basement laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania, two roboticists have harnessed the innate sensing, swimming, and swarming abilities of bacteria to power microscopic robots. Even though their work sounds like the prologue to a dark science fiction film, Ph.D. students Elizabeth Beattie and Denise Wong hope these initial experiments with nano bio-robots will provide a platform for future medical and micro-engineering endeavors.
Produced by Luke Groskin
Music by Audio Network
Footage ands Stills Provided by
Elizabeth Beattie
Denise Wong
Edward Steager
Prelinger Archives
Quentin Lindsey, Daniel Mellinger, and Vijay Kumar,
University of Pennsylvania’s GRASP Lab
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