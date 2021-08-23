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CDC confirms increased risks amongst those vaccinated early.
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191 views • August 23, 2021
Taken from Telegram
“Additionally reports from our international colleagues, including Israel, suggests increased risks amongst those vaccinated early.”
I don't know how people still trust or believe this criminal organization.
If you want to share this video without being banned/censored on FB/IG, share them the link to this post. I found out Fakebook hasn't blocked links from Telegram posts (yet). They haven't caught on. Make sure you share! share! share!
This is a cover story for vaccine deaths and adverse events.
“Additionally reports from our international colleagues, including Israel, suggests increased risks amongst those vaccinated early.”
I don't know how people still trust or believe this criminal organization.
If you want to share this video without being banned/censored on FB/IG, share them the link to this post. I found out Fakebook hasn't blocked links from Telegram posts (yet). They haven't caught on. Make sure you share! share! share!
This is a cover story for vaccine deaths and adverse events.
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