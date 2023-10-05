Create New Account
Mark Steele - 5G Weapons Expert On Oct 4 FEMA EBS, Smart City Kill Weapons
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3279 Subscribers
291 views
Published 14 hours ago

MIRRORED from mariazeee

03.Oct.2023

https://rumble.com/v3mm8it-mark-steele-5g-weapons-expert-on-oct-4-fema-ebs-smart-city-kill-weapons.html

5G weapons expert Mark Steele joins Maria Zeee to weigh in on the October 4 FEMA EBS, whether people can expect a "zombie apocalypse" or this is just a test run, what the test run is REALLY about and gives us further insight into the smart city weapons systems being rolled out worldwide, weaponising the Wireless Body Area Network interaction with human antennae.


Keywords
mark steelesmart citykill weapons5g weaponsfema ebs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket