MIRRORED from mariazeee

03.Oct.2023

https://rumble.com/v3mm8it-mark-steele-5g-weapons-expert-on-oct-4-fema-ebs-smart-city-kill-weapons.html



5G weapons expert Mark Steele joins Maria Zeee to weigh in on the October 4 FEMA EBS, whether people can expect a "zombie apocalypse" or this is just a test run, what the test run is REALLY about and gives us further insight into the smart city weapons systems being rolled out worldwide, weaponising the Wireless Body Area Network interaction with human antennae.



