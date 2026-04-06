AGAIN! A blow shocking Ramat Hovav Industrial Zone in south Beer Sheva

Reports and footage from April 5, 2026, confirmed that plumes of smoke rose from Ramat Hovav industrial zone in northern Negev desert following the arrival of an Iranian ballistic missile, sparking a massive fire! That morning's strike marked the third time of Iranian missile had successfully hit a major heavy industrial center, located approximately 12 kilometers south of Beer Sheva in southern Israel, since the war began. Locals don't have time to enjoy a cup of coffee, rushed to film the moment the missile arrived in the occupied sky, until one landed with pinpoint accuracy. This time, Adama chemical plant was hit, a day after Israel confirmed it had attack a major petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, southwestern Iran. Iranian officials said the attack targeted several petrochemical units, killing 5 civilians and injuring approximately 170 others, with damage reported throughout the complex, and condemned it as a "war crime" targeting civilian infrastructure.

The impact appears to be consistent with a Kheybar Shekan ballistic missile, based on the characteristics of the strike, although this remains unconfirmed. According to sources, Adama Plant is recognized as a key chemical production hub for Israeli regime, whose core industry consists of chemicals and hazardous waste. According to the Israeli rescue service, Adama Company has a large, aging facility in the area hit and evacuated due to concerns about hazardous materials, at the same location where Iranian missiles were fired last week.



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