Trump Flew Lolita Express 7 Times

Donald Trump flew at least seven times on Jeffrey Epstein's private Lolita Express jet - six more times than was previously known, new documents released at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial have revealed. The former president travelled on the plane four times in 1993, once in 1994 and once in 1995 with his ex-wife Marla Marples and children Tiffany and Eric, flight logs show. It was previously reported that Trump had flown on Epstein's plane from Palm Beach, where both had homes, to Newark, in 1997. Epstein is also said to have flown on one of Trump's private planes.



As previously reported, they show former President Bill Clinton was a frequent flyer on the Lolita express, taking at least nine flights with Epstein, and reveal Prince Andrew, lawyer Alan Dershowitz and former US Senator George Mitchell were also passengers.

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10331943/Trump-flew-seven-times-Jeffrey-Epsteins-private-Lolita-Express-jet-flight-logs-reveal.html



“They were good friends,” Mark Epstein said. “I know [Trump] is trying to distance himself, but they were.” He added that Trump used to comp Epstein’s mother and aunt at one of Trump’s Atlantic City casino hotels. When a Post reporter sought further details, Mark Epstein hung up. When Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book of phone numbers appeared in a court file a few years ago, it contained 14 numbers for Trump; his wife, Melania; and others in Trump’s inner circle. Trump and Epstein’s appearances together often made the news: In February 2000, Epstein and Maxwell attended a celebrity tennis tournament at Mar-a-Lago. Epstein brought along Prince Andrew, who was photographed with Trump and his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss.

washingtonpost.com/politics/donald-trump-and-jeffrey-epstein-partied-together-then-an-oceanfront-palm-beach-mansion-came-between-them/2019/07/31/79f1d98c-aca0-11e9-a0c9-6d2d7818f3da_story.html



:19 Alabama Boos

1:55 Trump and Epstein 1992

:18 Comment about the island

:27 Bus comments

:16 Bus comments apology

:12 On O'Reilly pimping vaccine

:12 Lee Intro

3:50 Lee Observations

:12 Pelosi in San Francisco Let's Go Brandon



9 Clips, 7:44