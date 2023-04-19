Baptism of the Holy Spirit, Tongues & the Power Gifts

June 13th, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle addresses the highly debated topic of the baptism of the Holy Spirit and speaking in tongues. There always be some Christians who will not speak in tongues, but it is not because God is holding back from them what He gave ALL 120 in the upper room or EVERYONE in Cornelius' house that day Peter preached, or ALL 12 of the disciples that Paul found in Ephesus. It is a matter of faith and action...some will believe and receive and others will choose not to.