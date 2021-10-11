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HOW TO FIND THE TGA STATS. Australia. 11th Oct, 2021.
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171 views • October 11, 2021
1245 DEATHS in Australia from the Covid innoculation since it started. How to find the TGA stats.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration, or TGA, is an Australian Government agency tasked with keeping track of adverse reactions from the Covid19 jab. They are clearly lying and burying the real numbers, and making it very difficult to find the numbers they do disclose. I have made a video to help people find the 'correct' number of adverse reactions and deaths from the jab.
I hope it helps everyone. Cheers.
Thank you to Aussie Freedom for this video made back on September 8th, 2021 that broke the news about the DAEN report from the TGA.
https://rumble.com/vm86fz-1100-dead-due-to-covid-19-vaccines.-the-australian-government-lie-exposed.html
You can subscribe and follow Aussie Freedom on Rumble in the above link, and find them on Telegram here -
http://t.me/aussiefreedom
Here is the link to the weekly safety report from the TGA -
https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-07-10-2021
^ Change the date to whatever Thursday it is of the particular weekly report you are searching for. The report is released every Thursday. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click 'Database Adverse Event Notifications' or,
click here for DAEN report -
https://apps.tga.gov.au/Prod/daen/daen-entry.aspx
Click here for 'DOUBLE DIGIT DEATHS FIRST 20 PAGES OF DAEN REPORT 1-2-21 to 27-9-21' - file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/double%20digit%20jab%20deaths%20on%20daen.pdf
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The Therapeutic Goods Administration, or TGA, is an Australian Government agency tasked with keeping track of adverse reactions from the Covid19 jab. They are clearly lying and burying the real numbers, and making it very difficult to find the numbers they do disclose. I have made a video to help people find the 'correct' number of adverse reactions and deaths from the jab.
I hope it helps everyone. Cheers.
Thank you to Aussie Freedom for this video made back on September 8th, 2021 that broke the news about the DAEN report from the TGA.
https://rumble.com/vm86fz-1100-dead-due-to-covid-19-vaccines.-the-australian-government-lie-exposed.html
You can subscribe and follow Aussie Freedom on Rumble in the above link, and find them on Telegram here -
http://t.me/aussiefreedom
Here is the link to the weekly safety report from the TGA -
https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-07-10-2021
^ Change the date to whatever Thursday it is of the particular weekly report you are searching for. The report is released every Thursday. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click 'Database Adverse Event Notifications' or,
click here for DAEN report -
https://apps.tga.gov.au/Prod/daen/daen-entry.aspx
Click here for 'DOUBLE DIGIT DEATHS FIRST 20 PAGES OF DAEN REPORT 1-2-21 to 27-9-21' - file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/double%20digit%20jab%20deaths%20on%20daen.pdf
Follow & subscribe to Roobs' Flyers
@;
TG -
https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Odysee -
https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon -
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab -
https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter -
https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook -
https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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