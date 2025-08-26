The Assassination of the Character of God - Part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our understanding and faith regarding God, his nature and character must be based on what is revealed by him who comes from the bosom of God.
If there comes any other revelation whether from your pastor or teacher and it doesn't match up with what Jesus taught and demonstrated - then you should NEVER accept it.
To the revelations of Jesus - if they speak not in agreement with him - there's no light in them!