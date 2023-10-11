Sugar is hurting your health

https://odysee.com/@DrBerg:4

Is sugar bad for you? Yes! Let’s talk about why. Sugar has been heavily studied, and it’s been concluded that a high amount of added sugar is significantly associated with 45 negative health effects. Some of the potential side effects of sugar consumption include: • Diabetes • Asthma • Depression • Stroke • Heart attack • Gout • Hypertension • Dementia • Cancer • Early death Even if you don’t have a weight problem, it’s crucial for your health to cut down your sugar intake. Forty percent of people with normal weight have metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome includes high blood glucose, fatty liver, and high cholesterol. Sugar is very toxic—fructose may be as toxic as alcohol. When you eat sugar, you’re supporting the harmful sugar industry. On top of that, you’re destroying your body. Switching to keto-friendly desserts and sugar-free chocolate is a great way to transition off of a high-sugar diet. Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio: Dr. Berg, age 58, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis and intermittent fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan, and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals®. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.



