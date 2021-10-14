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Feds Now Attempted To Infiltrate And Setup Parents At School Board Meetings
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100 views • October 14, 2021
Attorney General Merrick Garland is siccing the FBI on parents speaking out at school board meetings against anti-white critical race theory being taught in public schools. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-ag-merrick-garland-orders-fbi-to-mobilize-against-anti-crt-parents/
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