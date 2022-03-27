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Justin Trudeau Roasted in EU Parliament
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269 views • March 27, 2022
German MEP Christine Anderson is well-known by now for her activist work with Cristian Terhes and a selection of other brave MEPs speaking out against the tyranny of the EU during the last 2 years.
"Yesterday, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the EU Parliament to give a speech. I took the opportunity to give him an appropriate "welcome" there. Short, concise and right hitting the bull's eye!"
"Yesterday, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the EU Parliament to give a speech. I took the opportunity to give him an appropriate "welcome" there. Short, concise and right hitting the bull's eye!"
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