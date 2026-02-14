Impact of Hormones on Detoxification

Christopher Shade, PhD: I tended to get so many people who came to me in perimenopause with suddenly having metal toxicity symptoms when, you know, they had their amalgams for the past 20, 30 years and all of a sudden they’re amalgam toxic or this toxic, that toxic. So why is that? A lot of that is because when we start talking about detoxification, there's various triggers inside the body that turn up your internal chelation system, your internal detoxification system.

The biggest one is called NRF2. Well, it turns out that they have certain co-triggers, other things that have to be active for them to work. One of them is the PXR the Pregnane X receptor, which responds to pregnenolone and progesterone. So as those go down, your ability to activate the NRF2 and detoxify and keep your cells clean, goes down.

And as progesterone goes down, you're in that perimenopause. Your estrogen hasn't come down yet but your progesterone has. So that's screwing you up because that's putting you more into a sympathetic dominance rather than parasympathetic, where the progesterone calms things down and makes you more parasympathetic, which helps detox. Sympathetic kind of shut it down. Also estrogen shuts down bile flow.

There is this part of the sympathetic activity that it has. It locks up bile flow puts you more into a fight or flight. And that bile flow is what's taking the toxins and including the metals out and put them into the GI track, whereas progesterone opens up that bile flow. So there's all these ways that when the hormones are going down, it's shifting the way that the body deals with these chemical stressors, and it's making it less apt to be able to deal with them.

So they're building up and they're showing their toxicity where they weren't showing it before.





6/3/2024 - Karen Martel Cert. Hormone Specialist - The Impact of Heavy Metals TO Sex Hormones, Thyroid, Energy & Detox Tips with Dr. Chris Shade: https://youtu.be/HAeaxB7wraE?si=8z6L05uO4OzFiMPc