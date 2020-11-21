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This close to impeaching Whitmer | Beau LaFave
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55 views • November 21, 2020
Rep. Beau LaFave, a Michigan State Representative, speaks to Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg about his efforts to possibly impeach the state's Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and gives his thoughts on the 'partisan' and 'arbitrary' policies that he feels have been enforced in recent months.
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