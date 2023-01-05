Press Repeat ft. Mr432hz ( Official Lyric Video )

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼: ⚡Press Play and then "PRESS REPEAT"
Don't Ask People To Like You, LIVE YOUR TRUTH!
Press Repeat is another epic feat of "Modern Music Made in the Mystic Frequency 432hz!"
_________________________
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 - Credits
_________________________
Written by: Christiano Can
Produced by: Christiano Can & Labros Liaropoulos
Mixed & Mastered by: Labros Productions
Lead Vocals: Christiano Can
Supporting Vocals: April Henry
Backing Vocals: Emily Tucker, Victoria Moralez
Drums: Jonathan Westling
Bass: Labros Liaropoulos
Guitars: Garrett Smith
Organ: Gabriel Jekel
Piano: John Runefelt
Percussion / Animal FX: Marcelo Núnez & Labros Liaropoulos
