Press Repeat ft. Mr432hz ( Official Lyric Video )
Candid Can Podcast
Published 19 hours ago |
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼: ⚡Press Play and then "PRESS REPEAT"

Don't Ask People To Like You, LIVE YOUR TRUTH!

Press Repeat is another epic feat of "Modern Music Made in the Mystic Frequency 432hz!"


𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮!

🦄 Learn ~ https://smarturl.it/PressRepeat

🎶 Listen ~ http://smarturl.it/PressRepeat432hz

✨ Watch ~ http://smarturl.it/PressRepeatPlease


𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 - Credits

Written by: Christiano Can

Produced by: Christiano Can & Labros Liaropoulos

Mixed & Mastered by: Labros Productions


Lead Vocals: Christiano Can

Supporting Vocals: April Henry

Backing Vocals: Emily Tucker, Victoria Moralez


Drums: Jonathan Westling

Bass: Labros Liaropoulos

Guitars: Garrett Smith

Organ: Gabriel Jekel

Piano: John Runefelt

Percussion / Animal FX: Marcelo Núnez & Labros Liaropoulos



