© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"You Don't Own This Heart" is a fiery, defiant rock song that delivers gritty attitude and an empowering kiss-off vibe, with its raw, swaggering chorus and relentless "ain't gotta hold on me" refrain punching through like a classic heartbreaker's liberation scream. -Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms.