80% of buildings in Gaza destroyed — WHO
RT


Feb 29, 2024


Israeli attacks have either damaged or destroyed up to 80% of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza, the World Health Organization says. We hear from Shadi Abdelrahman, a political analyst from Gaza, whose home was destroyed by an IDF strike.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gcnbk-80-of-buildings-in-gaza-destroyed-who.html

