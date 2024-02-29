80% of buildings in Gaza destroyed — WHO

RT
Feb 29, 2024
Israeli attacks have either damaged or destroyed up to 80% of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza, the World Health Organization says. We hear from Shadi Abdelrahman, a political analyst from Gaza, whose home was destroyed by an IDF strike.
