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VAERS Whitleblower Deborah Conrad
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21 views • December 28, 2021
Physician's Assistant Deborah Conrad describes how Covid vaccine injuries are not being reported to VAERS by doctors and hospitals despite the fact that they are legally required to do so. VAERS is already reporting over 20,000 deaths by the Covid vax (December 2021), certainly an amount that is grossly under-counted. Numerous cancers, blood clots, strokes, and many other diseases are now evident in vaccinated people in hospitals. This information is censored and suppressed by pharma-controlled Mainstream Propaganda.
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