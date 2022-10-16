Blood & More : Watch SA

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01 May 2022
Dream /Vision about blood transfusion (or related): South Africa
(1st posted on YT; Due to cens0rship, caution was exercised hence some terms / names weren't mentioned).
PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS
CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.