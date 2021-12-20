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When Republicans?
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When Republicans? When will you stand up and fight for us? This is the time where you are supposed to do your job. I want you to see that the Republicans are responsible for the country being under the control of Biden. You cannot ignore what they are not doing. It's obvious that the Republicans are working together with the Democrats to intentionally destroy the United States. This should not be.
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