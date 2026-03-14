Realms of Chaos (1995, PC)

Realms of Chaos is a platformer developed by Cygnus Studios and published by Apogee Software (worldwide), German company CDV Software (in Germany) and Beaucomm Interactive (in North America. The game was released as shareware and later re-released for Linux, macOS and Windows.



Two siblings, Endrick, the warrior, and Elandra, the sorceress, have to find the source of what's corrupting the fantasy land of Mysteria.



The game is a platformer with some hack'n'slay elements, similar to Blades of Vengeance. You control both Endrick and Elandra, as you can switch any time between them. Each of them has a separate health bar, but when one of them dies, you have to restart the level or load a saved game (you can save any time in a level). Endrick can slash with a sword while Elandra can shoot fireballs. However, Elandra needs gems as ammunition. Elandra also can jump a bit higher than Eldrick and is more agile. There are some power ups like a shield or a bomb which kills off all enemies on screen, but collecting and thus using the power up will cost a certain amount of gems.