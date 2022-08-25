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How Prosperity Gospel Teaches an Unbiblical Utopian Doctrine with Evangelist Justin Peters
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145 views • August 25, 2022


The prosperity gospel movement preys on two things that everyone wants: health and wealth. Evangelist Justin Peters has been warning Christians about the dangers of the Word of Faith movement following years of failed healing attempts over his cerebral palsy from faith teachers like Nora Lam. “Prosperity theology has its roots in metaphysical sciences,” says Justin, “and most of what you see on Christian television today is little more than a cultish philosophy wrapped up in Christian lingo.” Prosperity preachers like Steven Furtick, Paula White, and Kenneth Copeland appeal to the human desire for money and success and present an aberrant view of God, Christ, and the Atonement. 



TAKEAWAYS


The prosperity gospel says that if you come to Jesus, you can have wealth and health, but that’s not the real gospel 


On Earth, Christians are not promised prosperity but persecution (Matt. 10:22)


Word of Faith preachers often teach the heresy that Jesus was a “good man” who “grew into” his godhood


When people sing music from Bethel or Hillsong, they are singing music that originated from a cult



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Flee From (Steven) Furtick Video: https://bit.ly/3C3EnbH  

Do Not Hinder Them Book: https://amzn.to/3SLCjeu 

Clouds Without Water DVDs: https://amzn.to/3SPYxft 

Screen Smarts: https://bit.ly/SCREENSMARTS 

Paula White Article: https://bit.ly/3A5xrZg 


🔗 CONNECT WITH JUSTIN PETERS

Website: https://justinpeters.org/ 

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3wcLAm8

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3SL5IW1 

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3dItmCM


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Keywords
christiantheologyjoel osteenjoyce meyerelevationtd jakesevangelistword of faithprosperity gospelbeth moorebethelhillsongtina griffincounter culture momjustin peterssteven fur tick
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