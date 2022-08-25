How Prosperity Gospel Teaches an Unbiblical Utopian Doctrine with Evangelist Justin Peters

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The prosperity gospel movement preys on two things that everyone wants: health and wealth. Evangelist Justin Peters has been warning Christians about the dangers of the Word of Faith movement following years of failed healing attempts over his cerebral palsy from faith teachers like Nora Lam. “Prosperity theology has its roots in metaphysical sciences,” says Justin, “and most of what you see on Christian television today is little more than a cultish philosophy wrapped up in Christian lingo.” Prosperity preachers like Steven Furtick, Paula White, and Kenneth Copeland appeal to the human desire for money and success and present an aberrant view of God, Christ, and the Atonement.
TAKEAWAYS
The prosperity gospel says that if you come to Jesus, you can have wealth and health, but that’s not the real gospel
On Earth, Christians are not promised prosperity but persecution (Matt. 10:22)
Word of Faith preachers often teach the heresy that Jesus was a “good man” who “grew into” his godhood
When people sing music from Bethel or Hillsong, they are singing music that originated from a cult
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