© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did the Cabal put a Nuke in the underwater volcano in Tonga ? Dave needs Greta Thumberg to contact him right away. This is a climate emergency. We need her expertise, knowledge, and wisdom.
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • January 18, 2022
Dave can be so funny. I love listening to Todd and Cindy as well. Super fun to watch. And I learn a lot.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.