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Tzit Tzits( Fringes)
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2 views • May 02, 2020
What are the Fringes or Tzit Tzits that we are commanded to wear as commanded by God? in this video we learn about what are Tzit Tzits or fringes that we wear on the four corners of our garments and also how to make simple Tzit Tzits for ourselves.
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