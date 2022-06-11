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Matthew Ehret on Trump's battle plan to disrupt Great Reset [Chinese subtitle] 馬修·艾瑞特談川普為了打擊深層政府所採取的行動
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223 views • June 11, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
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