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Ivermectin: Dr. Tess Lawrie Interview | Oracle Films (MIRRORED)
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373 views • August 16, 2021
Ivermectin: Dr. Tess Lawrie Interview | Oracle Films (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/f223d72a-cb3b-405a-a9cf-f2c467afe3d2
Dr. Tess Lawrie is a world-class researcher and consultant to the World Health Organisation. Her biggest clients happen to be those who are involved in the suppression of repurposed drugs. She has decided to speak out in protest against the current medical establishment at considerable personal risk.
She co-founded the BiRD Group; an international consortium of experts dedicated to the transparent and accurate scientific research of Ivermectin, with particular emphasis on the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.
If you like what Oracle Films does, you can support us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2EEDJuQNrI
Oracle Films
Thanks to Roland Z for Link
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/f223d72a-cb3b-405a-a9cf-f2c467afe3d2
Dr. Tess Lawrie is a world-class researcher and consultant to the World Health Organisation. Her biggest clients happen to be those who are involved in the suppression of repurposed drugs. She has decided to speak out in protest against the current medical establishment at considerable personal risk.
She co-founded the BiRD Group; an international consortium of experts dedicated to the transparent and accurate scientific research of Ivermectin, with particular emphasis on the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.
If you like what Oracle Films does, you can support us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2EEDJuQNrI
Oracle Films
Thanks to Roland Z for Link
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