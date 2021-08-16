© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carol Jean: White Slavery For Generations.. [27.06.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
54 views • August 16, 2021
Note: Many people think it's only the black or colored who been Slaves...
No, it's all colors... Something I and many others have documented many many times before - Wake the fuck up!
Even my own 25 year old daughter (09.08.1996) is totally brainwashed, she wrote to me on 7/25/2020 not to contact her anymore, that I should learn to research and hinted that I was Racist...
That after I was an alone father for about 13 years with her, never taken drugs or drinking or fucked around with other woman than my wife (still not) no mental diagnoses provided and helped with everything... WTF....
NB: But if she calls or writes me some day and says something like: I'm sorry Dad, your right" then of course I forgive her , she is the person I love at most in this world, that's why it is so fucking hard sometimes ...
'You don't own your children, you only borrow them' - My Mother..
6 views Jun 27, 2021
carol jean - 12 subscribers
https://youtu.be/-mcdD8A-IJc
Joined Oct 28, 2015
10 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe-3fnhFR4COVXGWhyFdNYg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe-3fnhFR4COVXGWhyFdNYg/playlists
Humanity Disrupted
carol jean - 2 / 50
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbqPrsDGW0w&;list=PL82UA1kmnU-WkJTgUbFqa5y7tMMtN-4hF&index=2
Source:
All4aLARP The history of [Planned Parenthood] A Satanic BLOOD BATH [03-02-2019]
101 views Feb 3, 2019
All4aLARP - 65 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Er5lePuGGKs
Immune to [BS]
NOT [Mockingbird]
Connecting DOTS
#Qanon #WWG1WGA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxlbc3u_ycevO8D3xg38gFw/about
No, it's all colors... Something I and many others have documented many many times before - Wake the fuck up!
Even my own 25 year old daughter (09.08.1996) is totally brainwashed, she wrote to me on 7/25/2020 not to contact her anymore, that I should learn to research and hinted that I was Racist...
That after I was an alone father for about 13 years with her, never taken drugs or drinking or fucked around with other woman than my wife (still not) no mental diagnoses provided and helped with everything... WTF....
NB: But if she calls or writes me some day and says something like: I'm sorry Dad, your right" then of course I forgive her , she is the person I love at most in this world, that's why it is so fucking hard sometimes ...
'You don't own your children, you only borrow them' - My Mother..
6 views Jun 27, 2021
carol jean - 12 subscribers
https://youtu.be/-mcdD8A-IJc
Joined Oct 28, 2015
10 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe-3fnhFR4COVXGWhyFdNYg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe-3fnhFR4COVXGWhyFdNYg/playlists
Humanity Disrupted
carol jean - 2 / 50
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbqPrsDGW0w&;list=PL82UA1kmnU-WkJTgUbFqa5y7tMMtN-4hF&index=2
Source:
All4aLARP The history of [Planned Parenthood] A Satanic BLOOD BATH [03-02-2019]
101 views Feb 3, 2019
All4aLARP - 65 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Er5lePuGGKs
Immune to [BS]
NOT [Mockingbird]
Connecting DOTS
#Qanon #WWG1WGA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxlbc3u_ycevO8D3xg38gFw/about
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.