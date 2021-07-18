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TASA - July 12, 2021 - 7) Labor Bonds, Banking Details, and Lawful Currency - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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40 views • July 18, 2021
Labor bonds will be received by our governments. Vendor cards will be issued to American States National and States Citizen to be used as charge off or instrument in order to pay mortgage, loans, credit cards, or college loans. Discussing the banking details and how to convert currency into lawful currency. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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