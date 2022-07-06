Rescheduled: #DoctorTalks - 25: Dr Kat Lindley on the FDA, WCH, & More

We had to reschedule but today should be the day we get to hear from Dr Lindley and the importance of what she is telling the world.

Signs are clearly evident, yet they are being ignored

Welcome Dr Katarina Lindley, a family doctor and owner of direct primary care practice in Texas.

Passionate about medicine, legislative work, health care, patients, our veterans, her community and her family. Her passion has always been helping people. As a young adult, who fled a war-torn country (former Yugoslavia) she lived in many different countries working as a nanny and taking care of others. Eventually she made her way to United States and medical school in Florida. She became a family physician with special interest in helping find solutions, in improving the overall healthcare system as she has seen with her own eyes that some things were broken, and many patients were left wondering how to navigate the murky waters of the system.

These days Doctor Lindley is involved with many medical organizations, including the American Academy of Physicians and Surgeons, Texas Osteopathic Medical AssociationD.O. FACOFP, is a board-certified family physician in Texas where she is a passionate advocate for her profession and her patients. As a mom of 5, she understands the importance of being involved.

To see more of the positive impact Dr Lindley is helping with on the world stage please check out the World Council For Health Website at: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/

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