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Nick Fuentes || On The "Bucha Massacre" False Flag
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247 views • April 06, 2022
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Clip from cozy.tv/nick , which aired 4th April 2022 on Americafirst.live (now Cozy.tv)
Nick Fuentes:
✔️Livestreams: Cozy.tv/Nick - 8P.M CST, Mon-Fri.
✔️ Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
✔️ Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
✔️Website: Nicholasjfuentes.com ($10/month to access the 900+ videos archive)
Clip from cozy.tv/nick , which aired 4th April 2022 on Americafirst.live (now Cozy.tv)
Nick Fuentes:
✔️Livestreams: Cozy.tv/Nick - 8P.M CST, Mon-Fri.
✔️ Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
✔️ Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
✔️Website: Nicholasjfuentes.com ($10/month to access the 900+ videos archive)
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