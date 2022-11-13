Create New Account
Nudge, Nudge, Wink, Wink - #NewWorldNextWeek
November 10th, 2022
November 10th, 2022


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw501/

This week on the New World Next Week: the UN is demanding $2 trillion a year to appease the weather gods; the nudge unit is busy nudging people toward carbon slavery; and LBRY loses its legal fight with the SEC.

