Nudge, Nudge, Wink, Wink - #NewWorldNextWeek

November 10th, 20228,363 views
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw501/
This week on the New World Next Week: the UN is demanding $2 trillion a year to appease the weather gods; the nudge unit is busy nudging people toward carbon slavery; and LBRY loses its legal fight with the SEC.
